There’s been another leak from the Coalition, with details of an inquiry into former education and youth minister Alan Tudge’s relationship with former staffer Rachelle Miller shared with the media.

Details of the report, divulged to Network 10's political editor Peter van Onselen, reportedly recommended Tudge be sacked -- not because of allegations raised by Miller that Tudge was “emotionally abusive and on one occasion physically abusive” but because he sought to promote Miller from media adviser to senior adviser while in an undisclosed relationship.

Tudge denies the relationship was abusive and stood aside in December when the inquiry was announced.