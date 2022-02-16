This is part seven in a series. For the rest of the series, go here.

Claire Crawford was barely 15 when she arrived at the Esther Foundation in Perth. She was sent there by her "cultish Pentecostal" parents because she was self-harming, "sort of depressed" and struggling with eating issues and they knew others who had attended the foundation's treatment facility, Esther House.

"It was one of the most foreign experiences I've ever been a part of," she says. "There was nothing evidence-based about the program. There was no actual therapy such as cognitive behaviour therapy or the like. We would go to these church services and we would be expected to stand in them for hours and hours and have our demons cast out of us.