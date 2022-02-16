This is part eight in a series. For the rest of the series, go here.

Crikey has received the following statement from Esther Foundation founder Patricia Lavater in response to new allegations we are publishing today from women who attended the foundation's rehab facility, Esther House:

"These allegations predominantly come from the conception years of the Esther House. It is difficult to convey the complexities of the running of a rehabilitation program over a period of 30 years.