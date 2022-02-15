Although independent MP Zali Steggall justifiably copped a torrent of criticism yesterday for her non-disclosure of a $100,000 donation, at least she fronted up to the media to defend herself.

Ask any major party politician about a donation and you'll get the bland response that it's a matter for the party organisation, not them. Or, in the case of former attorney-general Christian Porter, a blank refusal to acknowledge any issue.

The focus on Steggall has been around her failure to disclose. Few outlets -- including Nine newspapers, which broke the story -- went any further with the issue. Nine, of course, is a serial political donor itself, mostly to the Liberal Party, and has hosted Liberal Party fundraisers. Indeed it is doubly conflicted because as a media outlet it is the primary beneficiary of political donations and taxpayer funding of political parties via advertising.