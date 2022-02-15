Just months out from an election, a government floundering in the polls, rocked by bitter infighting and lacking a clear policy agenda looks set for defeat.

That was the script in early 2019, when Scott Morrison looked like a caretaker prime minister.

But the Coalition clung on, in no small part thanks to Morrison’s ability to make a Bill Shorten Labor government look very, very scary. Now, with the government once again struggling with a long list of self-inflicted wounds, its attack dogs are trying to do the same to Anthony Albanese’s far more cautious opposition.