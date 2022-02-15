The golden age of government rorting continues, with an Auditor-General report finding the government’s Safer Communities Fund funnelled money to Coalition-held and marginal electorates.

According to the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO), a majority (54%) of funding decisions made during five rounds of the $184 million program were made without a clear basis for the decision recorded.

The fund was initially set up in 2016, and intended to help local councils tackle crime and other anti-social behaviour. Later, in the aftermath of the Christchurch attack, it was expanded to include protecting schools and community organisations against risks related to racial or religious intolerance.