Beer and politics have long gone hand in hand.

The "pub test" is the barometer of what is acceptable in politics. Photographs of politicians -- almost always male -- standing at the bar of a country pub are obligatory campaign-trail fodder. Such shots are planned, with a forensic level of detail, to show off the candidate as a man of the people, a bloke happy to sit down and chat with anyone... and a mouthful of hops can make any yarn go down.

Graphic depictions of a pint will flood post-Budget coverage, denoting how much the government takes in taxes and how that influences the price at the tap.