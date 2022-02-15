The first time most of us heard of the NFT -- the non-fungible token -- was in April last year when an NFT of the collected works of the digital artist "Beeple" sold for $69 million. But they'd been selling for a couple of years before that, at ever-rising prices, among the digirati and cryptocurrency worlds.

The astronomical price for the Beeple archive brought them into our world, as did a few other gimmicky events, such as Jack Dorsey selling an NFT of the first tweet for $3 million.

The immediate problem for most of us with this new phenomenon was the question of what "NFT of x" could possibly mean. The experts began to explain, rather badly. The non-fungible token is a certificate on a blockchain "attached" to a digital image or recording or artefact which, it was suggested, guaranteed unique ownership of the digital element in question. However, the ownership of the NFT doesn't include the copyright or any capacity to prevent the circulation of the digital element as infinitely as it was possible to do before.