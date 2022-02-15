People on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) are appealing how much funding they get at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) in droves as families have their payments slashed, Senate estimates heard this afternoon.

Amid funding cuts and ministerial complaints that the NDIS is too costly, more and more people are turning to the tribunal to fight for more funding. But questions have been raised not only about the AAT’s capacity to deal with the high caseloads but also about tribunal members' willingness to do so.

A mammoth surge

(Image: Private Media)

In the past six months, an extra 1423 people with disabilities have taken their complaints to the AAT for review than in the previous financial year. A staggering 3583 of those accessing funding through the NDIS lodged cases for their access, plans and funding to be reviewed between July 2021 to January 2022, just 1558 of which were finalised.