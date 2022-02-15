Three of the women sexually harassed by former High Court judge Dyson Heydon have received a historic financial settlement and an apology from Attorney-General Michaelia Cash.

A 2020 independent investigation upheld the allegations of six women that they had been sexually harassed by Heydon while working as associates in the High Court. But how the Morrison government responded to the investigation and the women’s complaints remains unclear. Questioned in Senate estimates, Cash could not say whether the government deliberately delayed negotiations with the three women or why the amount they were paid remains secret.

Heydon has categorically denied the allegations.