There’s no greater interview subject than a former prime minister with an axe to grind, and Malcolm Turnbull proved that last night with a star turn on the talkfest organised by the Community Independents Project.

The project, run by the former independent member for Indi Cathy McGowan, had invited the Statler and Waldorf of Australian politics -- Turnbull and his Queensland mate Kevin Rudd -- to opine on media and democracy.

While we can pretty much predict what Rudd is going to say on the subject -- he’s been calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch empire for years -- it was Turnbull who really let fly on a few topics, including the character of the current PM.