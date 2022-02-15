What a pack of hypocritical grubs they are at The Australian Financial Review.

Yet again the AFR has mustered up some business figures to demand "tax reform", editorialising that it is "challenging both Labor and the Coalition to go to the May federal election with a commitment to commission an independent review of Australia’s broken taxation system in their first year in office" and to commit to "incentive-sharpening structural tax reform".

Except the AFR has lobbied hard to protect much of that broken system in recent years.