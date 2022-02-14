Independent MP Zali Steggall's best contribution to the cause of integrity and transparency — one of her favourite causes — might have been to illustrate how farcical the current political donation disclosure rules are.

According to Nine newspapers, Steggall's campaign-funding vehicle received $100,000 from Sydney's Kinghorn family, but failed to disclose it for the 2018-19 financial year.

The problem is, under our existing laws, the non-disclosure of the Kinghorn donation was almost, but for some paperwork, perfectly OK. The donation was notionally composed of $12,500 from each of eight donors.