Amid the stupor of Saturday night’s TV (a boring reminder of what the federal election night will be with the wrapping up of the four NSW byelections), Ten had the unfortunate experience of getting one of the lowest main channel readings ever (well, since people meters kicked in back in 2020) -- 3.1% and beaten by SBS’s main channel with 4.3%. That put Ten fifth and last among the free-to-airs on Saturday night in prime time.

MAFS (1.31 million) and 60 Minutes (Uke Man, 832,000) saw Nine top Seven and its Winter Olympics marathon last night. Ten ran a distant fourth behind the ABC.

But unfortunately for Uke Man and Nine and the soft 60 Minutes profile on the prime minister and his family, it was easily beaten by the imported UK crime drama Vera with 929,000 on ABC TV and fourth nationally on the night (seventh nationally against 60 Minutes -- the two programs went head to head from 8.40pm or so). Vera had more viewers in the metro and in the regions.