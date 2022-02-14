The chords for the Dragon song are so off and an insult to musicians everywhere. I’m tired of Morrison’s gaslight… he’s more Tiny Tim than the late charismatic Marc Hunter.

.@ScottMorrisonMP has shown off his ukulele skills in an upcoming @60Mins interview with Karl! #9Today pic.twitter.com/nNZl8SCswW — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 11, 2022

The reviewer is a Sydney music veteran known to play the ukulele. They requested anonymity.