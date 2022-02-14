Among the flags flown by anti-vaccine, anti-government activists during last week’s protests in Canberra, a red version of the Australian flag — officially known as the Australian Red Ensign — stands out as a popular but strange choice.
How did a flag that’s supposed to be used solely by Australia’s mercantile navy be adopted by a movement opposing COVID-19 health restrictions fuelled by fringe and conspiratorial beliefs?
Well, it’s complicated.
The red ensign was the winning entry in the new Australian Commonwealth government’s 1901 flag competition. In the early days of the nation, it was popular and the blue ensign was restricted to official government use by flag suppliers. Towards the middle of the century, the use of the blue ensign was expanded until it was made the official national flag in the Flags Act 1953.
Sign up to WebCam, Cam's fortnightly newsletter for FREE.
The red ensign remains an official Australian flag flown at sea by merchant ships.
For years, it has been the flag of choice for the Australian sovereign citizen movement, a loosely aligned group that falsely claims the nation’s legal system is illegitimate. Adherents also often fly the flag upside down to signal that the nation is in distress.
University of South Australia senior lecturer Joe McIntyre has studied the sovereign citizenship movement in Australia and speculates in The Conversation on reasons that may have led the movement to adopting the flag, including:
- The flag was used by Anzacs, a key part of Australian lore about fighting against tyranny, and more commonly used in the early days of the nation
- The red ensign’s continued association with maritime activities makes it attractive to sovereign citizens whose arguments often cite “admiralty law”
- A suggestion that it draws inspiration from the Canadian red ensign which is used by its far right.
The red ensign became a common sight during the pandemic’s anti-vaccine, anti-government protests. Its presence is a symptom of the cross-pollination of sovereign citizen ideas through the so-called freedom movements — which also began incorporating tactics like pseudo-legal proclamations or letters, none of which have been successful.
Like many other symbols of the movement, the history that believers lay claim to is often misinterpreted or completely fabricated. As far back as World War I, the Anzacs were vaccinated. Flying a flag upside down as a sign of distress is an American idea, and the Australian government says the flag should never be flown upside down even during an emergency. The harkening back to admiralty law to overrule modern state law is absurd and baseless.
Last year the Returned & Services League of Australia (RSL) condemned the use of the red ensign by anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown protesters, calling it a “dishonour to Australian service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation”.
Rather than being a sign of righteous rebellion, the use of the red Australian ensign flag by anti-vaccine, anti-government protests has instead become a symbol of their dishonesty and disrespect for the sacrifices made by others.
Leave a comment
If there’s some alternate flag available, preferably one not that well known and going back a ways into history, it’s absolute gold for any pseudo-militant protest movement who see themselves as outsiders, but also the true authentic custodians of the nation (as opposed to everyone else – modern corrupt types with their illegitimate governments and their vaccination rules and seat belt regulations and you can’t drive on just any side of the road etc)
Whether it’s the Eureka flag, the red ensign, or in the States the Stars and Bars and the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, the big picture statement is about reclaiming a lost nation and trying to evoke some of that ye olde rag-tag militia of honest peasants vibe i think.
The protesters don’t seem to have discovered the America’s Cup boxing kangaroo flag, although the avoidance of the indigenous flag and the rainbow flag is more understandable.
…the use of the red Australian ensign flag by anti-vaccine, anti-government protests has instead become a symbol of their dishonesty and disrespect for the sacrifices made by others.
In addition I think that it is also a sign of wilful ignorance.
The red ensign is almost redundant now, as it has largely been displaced by various flags of convenience. Ships are now registered in countries with no regulation, allowing what is sometimes virtually slave labor operating unsafe ships
I love how the leftist mind is unable to think in anything other than absolutes! Anyone who doesn’t agree with the enforced fascist narrative is an anti vaxer! This is despite that many at these protests are vaxed people. It is the same in Canada where Trudeau claimed not only were protesting truckers anti-vaxers, but, misogynists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, all the phobes! These protesters are protesting for the rights and freedoms of everyone even those who want to lock themselves away indoors because the world is too scary, even the people who want to take an experimental drug of dubious effectiveness and safety! Those on the self-righteous left are so keen to throw away the rights and freedoms of those who fought and died for them! They seem to think denying anyone the right to make choices and insisting on leaving it all up to government, who even in this rags words are untrustworthy, is somehow protecting democracy????
I love right wing projection…