“Meet the Morrisons”, Karl Stefanovic’s interview with the prime minister and his family for 60 Minutes last night, felt as though it was concocted in a lab to infuriate Scott Morrison’s opponents.
It probably goes without saying that Stefanovic did not ask Jenny Morrison about sports rorts, but even by the standards of the humanising profile the whole thing was an amazingly cynical attempt at political sleight of hand.
The “funny, relatable and likeable” Jenny was described as the PM’s “secret weapon” to win the federal election at the opening of a segment that also spent a lot of time talking about how unfair it is that she keeps being dragged into the spotlight.
It started as an uninspired satirist would start a parody — on curry night in Kirribilli. “Watch the knives,” Stefanovic joshed, before adding “You’d have seen a few of those in your time?”, to which Morrison replied “Only from behind,” a reply that doesn’t make a great deal of sense — and one that implies he’s always been the one doing the stabbing. Everyone laughed anyway.
“Meet the Morrisons” had two primary values. First, as an almost Kaufman-esque meta-commentary on itself — reminding us that Jenny is being wheeled out for explicitly political reasons in one breath, furious that Magda Szubanski would dare have a go at her in the next.
Second, it served as an indicator of what the PM and his office think is cutting through with the average voter. So Morrison’s solo portion of the interview rarely touched on his legislative record, and Jenny was not asked what she as a mother thinks of, say, the treatment of the Murugappan family languishing in community detention in Perth.
Notably, the PM’s relationship with the truth was not broached.
But they were asked about the disaster in aged care, the handling of sexual assault claims in Parliament and — seemingly the primary issue the interview was set up to diffuse — the Morrisons’ absence from the country during the catastrophic 2019-20 bushfires.
In probably the most cynical moment of the interview, the questions on the bushfire holiday were handled by Jen solo. Her voice cracking at the edges with emotion (not for the last time), she said she was “more than sorry” for letting people down: “I thought I was making the right choice for my family.”
Scott, a serene smile on his face throughout, said nothing. He doesn’t hold a passport, I guess.
On and on it went like this: we were told Jen is “hitting the campaign trail” and within a minute that “it’s clear she’s uncomfortable with all the attention”.
Stefanovic was jocular company throughout — applauding Morrison’s amateurish ukulele skills, downing Jen’s potent margaritas, clinking glasses with Morrison (those small beers that public figures have when they want to appear like men of the people) in a pub in The Real Australia.
Such an approach is far more defensible if it creates a relaxed atmosphere that in turn elicits a genuine revelation from the subject. No such revelation here, unless you think Scott and Jenny’s two-week break-up when they were teenagers tells us anything about the Morrison government’s policies.
Political theatre like this is a zero sum game — letting Jenny speak about Grace Tame’s lack of civility when they met a few weeks ago (the eyes narrow, the smile is undimmed, the word “disappointing” is used a lot) burns through airtime that could be used to ask about, say, whether Jen has ever spoken to Marise Payne about the issues affecting women in politics (certainly, no one else seems to have). But of course that would be a political question, and Jenny hates politics.
The end result is a revolving door of logic — she stands in front of Morrison as a shield or looms behind him as a halo; she is responsible for his greatest political misstep, yet she is an apolitical figure; she leads in the interview and hates the attention. And round and round it goes.
They say that Nero fiddled
while Rome went up in smoke,
but ScoMo sits there strumming
his uke, a Sharkies bloke,
a daggy-dad supremo
and Jenny’s homely chap
who knocks up coops for chickens
and all that PR crap.
The “quiet ones” are happy,
convinced he’s just like them,
adored by all and sundry,
a Coalition gem
that sparkles in the sunlight
like any precious jewel,
and not a bumbling doofus,
a hopeless, hapless fool.
But Jenny’s not a novice,
a wide-eyed ingénue,
and she can’t hide his failure
to act and follow through
with leadership and courage
on climate change and such,
so we just see a husband
who’s sadly out of touch.
Using your family as human shields to try and bolster your sagging popularity is the pits, and therefore i would expect absolutely no less from Scotty.
A radical idea – if you want to be respected and beloved as prime minister, try not being so sh*t house at it.
You’ve done daggy dad, man of god, cubby builder, shark’s fan etc – just try being a prime minister for [email protected]’s sake. It might just be that simple.
But for the spin merchant who’s built a life on lies…a strategy that doesn’t involve some kind of too-clever, manipulative machinations doesn’t seem feasible.
That would require ProMo to do some actual work, and he hates that more than he hates poor people and refugees.
It would also require skill & leadership, both sorely lacking in his current role.
Horses for courses, he’s on the wrong track.
Christians do NOT lock up refugees – “Love your neighbour”?
The cast of Scotty’s little pantomime learned and delivered their lines right on cue.
I want a PM not an actor pretending at be a PM.
Jen ‘the squatter’ Morrison needs to be reminded of several things.
I presume you would see yourself as on the left. So why are you using that overused right to far right cliche ‘we, the people’? Because you think it sounds good, as asinine as it is?
Think ‘irony’ when you read my ‘comment’. We (both the tax payers and the non-taxpayers) have a PM who is misusing both Kirrabilli House and Admiralty House (apparently Kirrabilli House does not have a swimming pool..yet!) I have an ancestor who fought on the winning side in the American Revolutionary War and so I’ll exercise my limited Australian right to express my opinion. You are free to express yours (and you should be grateful for that freedom).
It’s actually the Commonwealth that owns it. We aren’t a Republic.
I love the irony VJ, that you see yourself as on some moral, intellectual and political high ground but the reality is that your rooted in simplistic binary reductionism which tends to suggest your limited brain cells are already at peak operational capacity.
Thank you Argentina2021 for pointing out the use of ‘our home’ by Ms Morrison – a term previously used by Mr Morrison in reference to ‘inviting’ Grave Tame to ‘our home’.
Both references by the Morrisons are not only patronising but show a lack of understanding of the privilege of having accommodation provided to the PM and his family by the nation.
As an Australian, it is as much Grace Tame’s house as anyone’s.
It’s our house, but their home because they rent it. As a renter myself, I have to make the distinction. About a third of Australians rent and telling us we have no right to feel like the house is our home is pretty harsh. Australian rental laws are already skewed heavily against tenants as it is.
I think it’s bloody appalling Morrison chose to install his family at Kirrabilli in Sydney instead of the Lodge in Canberra like every other PM except John Howard – and I think it’s time this choice was taken away from Prime Ministers, frankly.
They do NOT rent it – both the Lodge & Kirribilli house are a ‘grace & favour‘ arrangement for the better conduct of government, official receptions and the accommodation of visiting royals.
False equivalence; they’re freeloaders, not renters. But yes, it’s bloody appalling, and it would be a lot cheaper for the non-earning landlords and employers of Scovo if the holy Morrison family resided as they should at the Lodge. They’re used to be articles about how much extra Howard, when he was PM, was costing us to keep his family in Sydney; just the travel for start. I doubt Kirribilli House is even negatively geared.
Ben Chifley never lived in the Lodge, he lived at the Hotel Kurrajong when he was in Canberrs.As Ben himelf said,”I could never have walkd the streets of Bathurst and looked my constituents in the eye if I had lived there”.
They occupy it but do not rent either building.
In the 1950s the purpose of Kirribilli House was as a guest house for visiting VIPs, similar to Blair House in Washington, while provision was made for Prime Ministers to use it on visits to Sydney. It was John Howard who made it a second official PM’s residence for the benefit of his own family.
All other PMs have made The Lodge the official residence of the PM.