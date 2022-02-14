News Corp in Australia has a perception problem. No, not the one you think: political alignment is its business model. Its challenge is the growing gulf between how other journalists and the political class assess its power and how the market assesses its value.

In politics, it’s feared. In media, it’s accommodated. In the market, it’s shrugged off.

News Corp isn’t taking this lying down. It’s working to monetise its power by entrenching its self-contained media and political ecosystem, built on its twinned internal cultures of a strutting “we’re the biggest” dominance and its self-image as an embattled redoubt under siege from dangerous elites.