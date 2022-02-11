No Married at First Sight last night, so Seven’s games coverage, plus the news (1.38 million average for the 6 to 7pm hour) and Home and Away (800,000 nationally) easily won the night.

The games broadcast is soulless -- even the spectator-less Summer Olympics last year in Tokyo generated more passion and involvement. The evening part of Seven’s coverage averaged 745,000, the night bit, 730,000 and the late, 595,000. Lower, but it was a low viewing Thursday anyway.

Q+A returned to the ABC (374,000 nationally), along with Foreign Correspondent, 446,000. The big news, however, was the retirement of Leigh Sales from the hosting slot at 7.30 --as well as the retirement of ABC News Sydney weather man of 14 years, Graham Creed who is retiring to become a farmer just north of the Hunter Valley. Both will be missed by viewers.