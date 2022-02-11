With the botched religious discrimination bill dominating headlines, it would be easy to think that’s all that happened in Parliament this week. Far from it, actually -- plenty of other legislation has been put forward, debated and passed. Here are a few other bills.

Anti-trolling bill

The bill reforms defamation laws around comments posted online and will force social media platforms to take down posts featuring online harassment, and potentially provide identities of anonymous posters. A person who administers or maintains a social media page will not be deemed to be a publisher of third party material, making them immune from liability.

The bill was presented to the House of Representatives on Thursday, before being sent to the Senate and a committee for review, which will report on February 15.