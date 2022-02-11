Conservative Christian lobbies have tried to claim the failure of the watered-down religious discrimination bill as a win for their lobbying efforts. And on the back of this "win", they’re attempting to drum up further support for their cause.

Rallying the base

In an email circulated to supporters, Mark Spencer of the Christian Schools Alliance said there had been a “calculated attack against faith-based schools”. Late last night, Martyn Iles of the Australian Christian Lobby claimed that “today was nearly the end of Christian schooling [...] but it’s been averted”.

They are of course implying that the right to discriminate against LGBTIQA+ kids and protection from LGBTIQA+ activist claims is central to Christian schooling, a ridiculous and disturbing notion. But no matter how they spin the events of the past week, it's now a matter of what happens next. Iles is using the moment as a call to arms for the election, and is asking for funds to fight back against the “ongoing ideological division” amongst liberals, claiming they “need to do something” about the moderates.