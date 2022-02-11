From a government that normally stands for nothing, this week's disasters are atypical in combining the incompetence we've come to expect with ideological pursuits.

The religious discrimination bill you know about. Designed to wedge Labor, Morrison instead wedged his own backbench, being defeated on legislation on the floor of the House and forced to withdraw his package because he was going to be defeated in the Senate as well.

The only, feeble defence was the claim of vague and unspecified unforeseen consequences of protecting trans kids, allegedly conjured up by the Australian Government Solicitor, but just as likely to have been devised by a junior staffer in the office of Michaelia Cash, whose normal pathological laughter was seldom heard as her week went from bad to worse.