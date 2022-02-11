For a wannabe future prime minister, it was a hugely embarrassing defeat for Josh Frydenberg yesterday when he failed to persuade a single Senate crossbencher to support his hair-brained attempt to kneecap Australia’s fledgling proxy advisory sector.

The media coverage has been comprehensive in documenting the treasurer’s Senate humiliation at around 11.45am yesterday, ranging from this package in The Age/SMH, Jennifer Hewett in the AFR and, of course, the most vicious corporate poison pen of them all, Joe Aston in the AFR’s Rear Window column.

Working with the Greens, it was independent South Australian Senator Rex Patrick who put up the disallowance motion which passed 29-25 and killed the treasurer’s new regulatory regime which only came into place on Monday. After all that huffing and puffing, the new rules lasted just three days.