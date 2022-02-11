Former elite soldier Ben Roberts-Smith told a colleague that he had shot a young, terrified Afghan man in the head and it was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”, the Federal Court has heard.

Roberts-Smith told the soldier that he had “shot that c*nt in the head. (Another soldier) told me not to kill anyone on the last job, so I pulled out my 9 mill (gun), shot the c*nt in the side of the head, blew his brains out, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

The colleague, known as Person 16, was giving evidence about the alleged conversation during the defamation case brought by the Victoria Cross winner against three media organisations. Roberts-Smith denies unlawful killings and states that military rules of engagement were followed at all times.