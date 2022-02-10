The trial of Northern Territory constable Zachary Rolfe for the murder of young Aboriginal man Kumanjayi Walker continued today in the NT Supreme Court.

Yesterday the jury heard from two of Rolfe’s colleagues about another incident with Walker shortly before the day he was shot to death. The incident involved an axe, two experienced remote community police officers, and no drawn firearms. And it highlighted the challenges involved in policing in remote Australia.

Zachary Rolfe murder trial: day four

Today the jury heard evidence that Aboriginal elders in the community had tried to get Walker to hand himself in to police after the axe incident. We also heard that a local sergeant warned the victim’s family that he could be shot.

Click on the tweet below to hear listen to a recording of journalist and lawyer Hannah Ryan bringing listeners the key points of day four.

Content warning: the following recording involves a description of violence and could be distressing to some listeners.

Today in the murder trial of NT Constable Zachary Rolfe the jury heard evidence that a local Sergeant had warned the victims family that he could get shot.



