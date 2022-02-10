Coming suddenly out of summer, an increasingly secular Australia has stumbled deep into debate over the religious discrimination bill without talking much about either religion or the discrimination it apparently faces.

Partly it reflects the political origins of the bill as a consolation prize for the losers in the marriage equality wars. And partly it reflects the application of the Fawlty Towers principle of Australian media: don’t mention religion.

With the religious discrimination bill the reporting (with some notable exceptions, including Crikey) is all shallow politics: who’s wedging whom? Who’s pandering? What does it mean for those religiously conservative seats that voted “no” on the marriage equality plebiscite?