Chelsey Potter had been a member of the Liberal Party since she was 16. Drawn into politics by watching question time on television, she became an active member, then a staffer, working closely alongside now Finance Minister Simon Birmingham. She considered the pair friends -- he was the best man at her wedding.

On July 30, 2019, she went public with an allegation that she was sexually assaulted by a man who would soon be considered for preselection by the Liberal Party. Potter expected support from Birmingham, the man she had known for more than a decade. Had he responded with empathy and action, Potter tells Crikey, he could have stopped the story.

Five days before the story was set to be published, Potter asked Birmingham out for a beer. He had already been contacted by ​​Eryk Bagshaw from The Sydney Morning Herald and was aware of her allegations. Birmingham recommended she call 1800RESPECT or the women’s legal services line.