Another Olympics-driven win for Seven, but Married at First Sight easily accounted for the early part of the snow and ice with 1.17 million -- and some distressing content that calls into question the whole rationale for this hideous program.

The rubbish, racist comments Cody made about Selina should not have aired. It's not the first time the producers have allowed him to be a grub about Selina. It was a serious misjudgment by Nine and the producers who have shown they have no understanding the damage implicit racism causes (comments like “I’m not a racist ...” from Cody are just that). Grubby TV from Nine.

The night session of the games averaged 844,000, the evening 767,000, and the late 596,000. On the ABC, Hard Quiz with 803,000 and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell with 707,000 were solid against MAFS and the games.