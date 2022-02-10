Ever since Australia legislated marriage equality in late 2017, religious discrimination laws have been high on the Christian right’s agenda and they came a step closer early this morning when the Morrison government’s religious discrimination bill was passed in the House of Representatives, its third attempt at getting a divisive piece of legislation up.

But the gruelling session delivered pyrrhic victories for everyone. Five of the government's MPs crossed the floor to vote with Labor on a critical amendment to the Sex Discrimination Act, which will provide much-needed protection against discrimination for gay and transgender students, moved by Centre Alliance’s Rebekha Sharkie.

And while the opposition celebrated this as a progressive victory, it narrowly lost three votes seeking to amend the government’s bill, despite support from dissenting Liberal moderates.