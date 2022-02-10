Apart from their compelling, enraging and inspiring speeches at the National Press Club yesterday, Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have found another way to dominate political debate.
Last week Higgins released a profoundly embarrassing text from Barnaby Joyce savaging the prime minister, after Joyce had denounced the unknown author of another text criticising Scott Morrison. Yesterday Tame revealed an official from a government body — almost certainly the National Australia Day Council — had warned her last year about speaking critically of Morrison.
In both cases, Morrison’s response was pantomime. Joyce was required to perform a humiliating apology and resignation offer — as if the leadership of the Nationals is Morrison’s to give and take — and Morrison generously publicly forgave him in a piece of theatre crafted with News Corp publications in mind.
The response to Tame was for Morrison to claim he knew nothing and for the government to set up an inquiry.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
Inquiries are the accountability theatre of the Morrison government — carefully structured, ritualistic, almost kabuki-like set-pieces that always play out the same way at excruciating length, and in which literally nothing ever happens. Nothing is intended to happen — their goal is to prevent action, not enable it.
Whether it’s the identities of those who knew about the rape of Higgins, or who backgrounded against her partner, or allegations of violence against Alan Tudge, or the “taskforce” to examine aged care deaths, or the investigation of the dodgy sale of land to a Coalition donor, or, now, to find out who rang Tame, the government is always inquiring, and never finding anything out.
That goes hand-in-glove with the fact that Scott Morrison is the most transparency-averse PM in history — a man with a history, dating back to the moment he was sworn in as minister, of doing anything he can and using any excuses he can find to avoid accountability and transparency. A man who has extended the confection of “on-water matters” to everything in government, proffering legal fictions and nonsensical justifications in an attempt to block media scrutiny, freedom of information laws, Senate committee scrutiny, legal basics like open justice, and the work of independent agencies.
Not that all information is kept hidden — instead it is deployed in the interests of the government, and of individuals within it. Morrison knows this well — he was a serial leaker to the media when treasurer, according to Malcolm Turnbull. There were no “on-tax matters” when Morrison was at Treasury; quite the opposite.
Now Morrison finds himself the target of leaking, with a disgruntled cabinet minister leaking an exchange about Morrison to Ten’s Peter van Onselen.
But this is standard stuff — members of a ruling group frequently end up leaking against each other, pursuing their own personal agendas with the help of journalists. However damaging to the government or prime minister of the day, they remain authorised leaks, because they serve the interests of someone powerful.
What Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have done is make unauthorised leaks — leaks that serve the interests of no one in power, but instead expose the system of power to scrutiny. As Tame pointed out in response to the government’s announced “inquiry”, it merely perpetuates the existing system and culture, a piece of accountability theatre serving the powerful. For that matter, Tame’s entire analysis of embedded structures of abuse that she outlined yesterday is far more acute and insightful than most of what the media provides on the subject.
Unauthorised leaks scare governments. They create uncertainty — who will be next? what will be revealed? — and force them to change the way they operate to limit the internal distribution of information (what Julian Assange christened the “secrecy tax”). Careful political planning and election preparations can be thrown completely off course.
If they come from within the public service they can be investigated and prosecuted. If they come from a rogue member of a political party they can be bought off. But if they come from outside the political system, there’s very little that can be done.
The more unauthorised leaks, the more Scott Morrison’s code of omerta is breached, the more we’ll see how power really operates. All the inquiries in the world won’t stop it.
Leave a comment
You’re now untenable on this, BK. An experienced Gallery pro journo who doesn’t seem to mind that the NPC has been used as a casual platform to advertise a wholly-unsubstantiated accusation – not against the PM or the government, but against a stat body of public servants who are as you know unable to defend themselves specifically and individually. Yet another trial-by-media ambit claim…of a potential crime. Because the floodgates have long been opened on this extrajudicial lunacy, mostly by the Press, so of course these claims gush into the public domain like the Ord in the Wet. Need to wound, get attention? Fire off a media claim of abuse, via a suitably biddable, clickbait-deperate hack. A ‘threatening’ call not only transgresses multiple APS and other relevant workplace codes, as you well know, BK…but could easily be criminal under S474.17 of the CCC. So – as with the Miller ‘kick’ claims against Tudge, another meeja claim of a crime – the Federal Police really should investigate this claim. Given Tame’s profile, history and vulnerabilities, if it was a ‘threatening’ call, it is outrageous. And #MeToo is supposed to be ‘setting the standard’ now, for calling such abuse to account. So Tame should – must – take this claim formally to the cops, and back Ruston’s investigation. If on the other hand her accusation isn’t true, then it’s just highly defamatory and I’d be curious about whether the NPC – the entire Gallery body politic – is at risk of liability, as the platforming and broadcasting host of the (ticketed, ie for-profit) event. It’s also worth pondering if and/or how Tame’s claim indirectly sulllies every other Oz Award, including that of current Oz of the Year Dylan Alcott.
My bet is of course that it’ll just fizzle out. I think that even #MeToo’s most breathless groupies are recognising that TamePunk has prlly over-reached a wee bit here. Whatever. But at some point, #MeToo does need to get it: break the ‘rules’ of public discourse, yeah yeah, you go grr-girls…but you can’t just fling criminal accusations about and then blithetly say – as Tame is now saying – that ‘it doesn’t matter’. It does. It can – now routinely does – ruin real people’s lives, no less than sexual abuse and assault itself can and does.
For the record? As you know BK, the Oz Council denies the ‘threatening call’ flatly. Morrison denies any knowledge of it, disavows it, calls for an apology. Ruston launches an investigation – as of course the government has no option but to do. (Good grief, imagine the Tame and #MeToo flaming if they hadn’t…). Tame’s response is again as you say…to call all of this yet another part of the ‘silencing’ that has supposedly bedevilled #MeToo anyway. Using an Oz Council team and system that represents, articulates and acknowledges so much of what is good about our common public polity as little more than another weaponised media opp. OK, fine. As the PM stresses, Tame is free to do and say what she pleases. Good luck to her.
But the press – the NPC, FFS – ought not be so gullible, so biddable. At long last. And as for your response, Bernard? Jesus wept: you’re out-Taming even TamePunk now, and invoking the mafia? Which…murders people to shut them up. Including aspiring Australian MPs, like Don Mackay. Come on: it’s just an…untenable line for any serious journalist or forum to take.
Ha! Get used to it Jack. I hope a lot of the things that are so comfortable for you blokes right now are going to be untenable.
Get used to what, Kath, trial by media? No thanks. Not ever. Not ever. Nor should you. You wait until it comes for one of your sons, brothers, lovers, friends. Or daughters, sisters…or you yourself.
It’s reactionary madness. All the best Kath.
Have you read “The Scarlet Letter”?
How about “The Crucible”?
Maybe Ibsen’s “Enemy of the People”? Not that JR is Dr. Stockmann.
Quite so. I learned to swim in the post-carp Murray, Epi, I’ll cheerfully wallow in any old muck.
I suspect that Kath is of that contemporary ‘progressive’ cohort that watches ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and genuinely believes themselves to be on the bienpensant side of Atticus Finch and Tom Robinson, rather than part of the anonymous mob wielding the summary noose. So even if Kath has read such tomes…I expect their true relevance would have escaped them.
Defending the rule of law against a reactionary mob always – always – involves defending the legal rights of the most hated individuals du jour against the demands of the curtain-twitching, moral-wowser, mostly-middle class, that said rights be summarily stripped or bypassed. It always involves being called all sorts of unpleasant things by the mob. It might, as in Finch’s case, be ‘n–ger lover’, say. It might, as in our times, be ‘rape apologist’ or ‘abuse enabler’ or ‘part of the violence problem’. The principles worth relentlessly defending remain the same, as does the personality type relentlessly – self-defeatingly – seeking to trash them. Good old human history cyclically repeating itself, huh Epimenides…waddaya gunna do!?
You’re going to choose a side, is what you’re going to do. I choose the rule of law, and laws. Reassuringly simple, even in the most complex, noisy, morally-panicking times. Chrs Epi & take care.
Garrulous is bad enough when spoken, but painful when Jack puts it in writing – no need to skim through, just skim past. He is on the wrong forum anyway, needs to return to Sky and the Oz where he is with friends.
Ahaha. Your lack of self awareness knows no bounds Jack. The Coalition has been murdering both people and any remnants of our still functioning polis with its sit on its hands, pay off its mates, appoint its lackeys, grind the poor into the ground, and never ever tell the truth style of governing for most of the last quarter of a century. What have you been doing? Voting and supporting these complete scoundrels? Seems that way. You’re a pretty dumb fellow though hey. Oh no, the journalist has used a word associated with the mafia? Wow, an outrageous metaphor. How could a political party that effectively controls the highest levels of the Parliament, the Executive, and mainstream media and that hobbles and threatens all of its critics be compared to the mafia? I wonder. This is only a troubling metaphor for the deeply confused amongst us who have been sitting in the tent for too long. Jack are you still there? What’s it like in that dark sad little corner? Hope the canapes are good.
Still here A but as I said earlier we have nothing to offer each other. On this occasion I stopped reading when you said the coalition had been ‘murdering’ etc… All the best.
Your apparent faith that the Coalition have been good for the country, could be good for the country, or at worst at least have good intentions is I think why you are struggling to understand what is going on right now.
Robodebt? Aged car debacle? The term ‘murder’ doesn’t seem so outlandish after all.
I thought that your ‘Aged car‘ meant the erstwhile NSW premier & peripatetic ex Foreign Minister with the relevance deprivation syndrome.
And I think it’s on record that a certain Victorian Liberal leader has had rather close ties to Mafia figures in the past.
You do have to admire Jack, though. Demanding Ms Tame reveal her sources, while he’s sticking up for the most secretive government in Australia’s history. Oh, the hypocrisy…
By “… any remnants of our still functioning
polis…” did you mean POLITY – a form or process of civil government, constitution or organized society?
A polis was a group of houses, usually behind defensive walls, at the centre of farmlands radiating outwards – like spokes of a wheel.
This was the basis of Jeremy Bentham’s Panopticon – which sounds like the sort of society of which you’d approve.
For Others.
Frankly I don’t think either polis or polity quite gets it. Though polis still seems more apt. And these days it isn’t really used in English to describe “a group of houses”. Not sure you’ve realised this, but words generally change use and therefore meaning as the years go by. I most often see polis used to describe the citizenry or even the state as a whole. The Coalition have been at work for decades destroying our communities, our institutions, our principles – the state as a whole of which the citizens are the fundamental. The polis.
Being ancient Greek, polis has not changed to mean what you imagine.
It is not synonymous with ‘polity’, despite the same root – eg Gallipoli, an Italian corruption of Kallipolis, (Greek – beautiful city), in Eastern Thrace.
Perhaps you are thinking of hoi polloi?
NB not ‘the’ hoi polloi, which is tautology.
Are you related to Menzies?
I’m not sure that the portly one would have anything at all to do with the current iteration of his Liberal party.
Mostly self-serving hogwash. No -one has pointed the finger at any specific body; as for Morrison, well he would say that and always has ( doesn’t mean he’s either guilty or not guilty, though ). Morrison has a long track record of being ‘unaware’ that anything questionable may have occurred – his assertions of ignorance of how business is conducted under his watch in every job he’s had remind me of what eventually didn’t save Nixon – ‘plausible deniability’.
As to the ‘rules of public discourse’, they have been long set by people like ‘on water’ Morrison as well as those others in power. If you can’t see that it’s time to reset that, then you’re definitely part ( a big part ) of the problem.
I see you prefer to attack the messenger rather than the message – the ultimate in ‘hey; look over there’ !
Hi Jack, just letting you know what a benefit to my sleep deprivation you are.
Try as I might I just can’t keep awake reading your rambles.
Usually a paragraph will do me in.
Have you thought of patenting your stuff for insomnia?
Could be lucrative.
Thanks mate.
Good article. The Morrison Gang’s retention of government information so it can be concealed or leaked as required for its advantage mirrors its use of public money for rorts and electoral bribes. In both cases the gang steals something that belongs to the Australian public and uses it illegitimately for party benefit.
‘whether it’s the identities of those who knew about the rape of Higgins, or who backgrounded against her partner…’
So Crikey scribes have now dispensed with the word ‘alleged’ before referencing Higgins’ case, which is set down for hearing in June this year.
Hope BK, or anyone else so blindly ignorant of due process, is never empanelled on a jury.
Trying to keep up with the mob, being the leaders, is very exhausting.
Apparently, sub judice is sooo last millennium.
Yep. Can’t anymore.
In what sense is the alleged rape ‘sub judice’?
A different perspective, although one I have severe reservations about, is the US’s take on freedom of the press.
Scotty would have served himself better if he had made an unreserved apology to Higgins in 2019. Hopefully Tame and Higgin’s NPC speeches are the nail in the coffin for the Coalition. The female vote for the LNP continues to fall.
I don’t think she made it up. I don’t think there is any doubt she WAS raped, technically the only thing ALLEGED is whether the person charged is the one who raped her, and that is what is to be determined in court.
The rape is not alleged, only the perpetrator is alleged…reckon BK is on very safe ground
Brilliant article Bernard, well done!
Expect a lot more leaks from a terminal govt. Every man for himself in a sinking ship.
Not ‘women and children first’? Oh dear. And what about the rats? Will nobody think of the rats?