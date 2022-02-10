Early this morning, five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to vote against the religious discrimination bill. Here’s why.

Member for Wentworth, Dave Sharma

Sharma tells Crikey he made a commitment when first running in 2018 that he believed schools being able to discriminate against gay and trans children was wrong.

“Last night I had the opportunity to right this historic wrong and fix a piece of legislation which authorised such discrimination in a way that was causing distress to countless individuals and families, and was out of step with community values,” he said.

“I endeavoured to get my Coalition colleagues to support this change, which I believe they do in principle, but they were not quite ready to do so. I respect that difference of opinion, but I had to keep faith with my own electorate and my own conscience on this issue.”

Member for Higgins, Katie Allen

Allen, a paediatrician who has been chair of council of a faith-based school and on the board of a faith-based hospital, says her view remains clear.

“All children, no matter who they are, deserve an education and our support,” she said. “And this should be protected irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity. That is why I voted for an amendment in the Sex Discrimination Act to do just that. We must always value and protect our individual freedoms, but not at the expense of children. I know this value is widely shared across Higgins.

“Having secured this amendment to protect all children, I have and will continue to support the religious discrimination legislation to ensure it is in the best possible place to support those of faith. I am grateful to the prime minister and the attorney-general for their hard work to accommodate the broad range of views expressed by Australians in order to bring us together in pursuit of more love and less hate.”

Member for Bass, Bridget Archer

Archer has long been critical of the bill. She tells Crikey she was “utterly distressed” by the government’s decision to exclude children who identify as transgender as part of its amendment to protect gay students.

“All children have the right to live their life and to be themselves without the worry of bullying, exclusion or threat of expulsion from school, where they should always feel safe and valued.

“To specifically exclude transgender students from the original amendment is cruel and I have no doubt it would lead to higher rates of self-harm and poor mental health.

“I am always going to do what I can to protect children from harm and this resolve has been strengthened by the hundreds of calls, messages and emails from young people and their loved ones who are anxious and frightened by the possibility of Australia becoming a less inclusive and kind place.”

Member for North Sydney, Trent Zimmerman

In a late-night speech to Parliament, Liberal backbencher Zimmerman, who is gay, said despite being in a supportive environment he had struggled to come to terms with his sexuality.

“There are people today that are in anguish because of their sexuality, and there are even more people in anguish because of their gender,” he said.

“We have to provide a legal environment that supports them and part of that is ensuring when they’re going to school, to an educational institution, they do so with that struggle that might be within them, but knowing at the very least that that school cannot legally discriminate against them.”

Member for Reid, Fiona Martin

Martin said: “People of faith should not be discriminated against because of their beliefs, nor should children be put in harm’s way because of who they are. As a child psychologist with 20 years’ experience, I am acutely aware of the need to protect all children in our community. This experience guided my vote.”