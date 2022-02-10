The conservatives have mutinously toppled their leader to install a more hardline politician who'll better represent them on LGBTIQA+ issues and vaccine mandate protests.

No, it's not a crystal ball prediction into the future of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenuous grasp over his fractured Coalition party -- it's the state of Canadian politics at the moment.

The Canadian Conservatives are in opposition and the party is at civil war, toppling their leader Erin O'Toole 73 to 45 last week because O'Toole had moved too far left.