Talk about timing There's brazen, and then there's this: the Morrison government has chosen to fill a few of the precious remaining days in Parliament with "debate" around unnecessary and harmful laws that toy with the safety of gender-diverse kids for the grubbiest of political ends.

So one wonders if there was any hesitation sending out the following email, soliciting volunteers for the Fair Day on February 20 and, even better, offering tickets for the Liberal Party float at this year's Mardi Gras. Feels like it would take some serious compartmentalisation for anyone who purports to give a shit about these issues to accept such an invitation. But what else is new?

The kingmakers have spoken There's a lot to unpack in Janet Albrechtsen's column this morning. First is the blithe recognition that the Liberal Party considers the opinion section of the nation's only broadsheet part of "the team" and views disloyalty from it as surprising and hurtful as a star player putting in a transfer request. Second is the bizarre description of Morrison as "the Liberal Party Kevin Rudd". For all Rudd's faults, we can think of almost no comparison that lines up on fewer levels. For all the criticism you could level at Rudd's premiership, by all accounts it emanated from his overstuffed policy platform and his Terminator-like zeal grinding everyone around him into a paste until he had no friends left.