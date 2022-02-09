In the toxic debate around the religious discrimination bill, it’s often hard to work out who actually supports it -- other than Scott Morrison. A number of groups are concerned about protections for discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people, and many minority religions fear they will be discriminated against on the grounds of religious differences.

Here’s a wrap-up of where major religious bodies stand.

Against

Hindu Council of Australia

The council spoke alongside Equality Australia yesterday to oppose the bill. It said the bill would allow Hindus “to be fired from their jobs because of their faith” by businesses, schools and hospitals that “claim to be inspired by religious ethos”. In a statement, it claimed the bill “adversely affects minority religions”.