After giving just 52 days' notice, ASIC licences for Australia’s small proxy advisory firms were cancelled on Monday by Josh Frydenberg.

In a major win for Australia’s ASX-listed boards, the treasurer thought this was a smart thing to do by way of regulation, rather than legislation, in the week before Christmas when no one was watching.

The research houses which advise big institutional investors on how to vote at public company AGMs are in a twilight zone, scrambling to secure new ASIC licences while waiting to see what happens in the Senate on Thursday morning where independent Senator Rex Patrick is leading a push for a disallowance motion which will be supported by Labor and the Greens.