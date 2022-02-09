NSW Young Labor vice-president Lachlan Good on what Anthony Albanese must do to the government's religious discrimination bill.

By the time the religious discrimination bill limped into 2022, the poor thing was as friendless as a Morrison at a press club.

Rushed through parliamentary committees over summer, the attempt to create federal protections for religious beliefs had been beset on all sides. Queer advocates, health and education workers, state governments -- even the Christian right that initiated the bill noisily exposed the legislation as a political and legal minefield that would satisfy no one.