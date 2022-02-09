An anonymous intensive care unit doctor at a major hospital in metropolitan Melbourne explains the crisis unfolding in hospitals as Omicron cases and deaths surge across Victoria.

During the first wave of the pandemic, there was a huge focus on workers. I can promise you, though, that nothing happened in those first few months. Now, across the past five months, things have been really fucked -- but the focus on workers has moved on.

This is the busiest it’s ever been.