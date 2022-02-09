The protesters shacked up in Canberra, along with other, more aggressive and more extreme protest movements elsewhere -- in New Zealand, in Canada, in the UK, and their far-right enablers and promoters in the US -- remain characterised by a variety of motivations.

They range from anti-vaxxers to white supremacists, sovereign citizen types, anti-lockdown/mandate protesters, anti-Semites, self-identified Indigenous land rights advocates, QAnon dead-enders, Putin supporters and the chancers and grifters feeding off them all.

Don't discount the potential for violence from some -- not merely from fascists lurking within their ranks but individuals becoming obsessed with the constant rhetoric of hatred directed at the political and media classes in general and high-profile politicians in particular. Some politicians, like Craig Kelly and Gerard Rennick, will continue to encourage and promote them, regardless of the potential for violence.