As Parliament House debated the religious discrimination bill that would, among other things, allow transgender children to be expelled from school on the grounds of their gender identity, only two politicians stood up to defend the rights of trans kids and steadfastly reject the bill: Liberal MP Bridget Archer and Labor MP Stephen Jones.

Here are excerpts from their speeches to Parliament yesterday.

Liberal MP Bridget Archer

“There absolutely should be freedom from discrimination for all people, including people of faith … However, the simple fact is that this bill would allow for discrimination to happen.”

“I’m deeply concerned about the potential far-reaching and unintended consequences of this bill … I believe that we’ve already begun to see the potential impact of this legislation, which is a slippery slope to setting our society back decades. Nobody should be discriminated against because of their religion, but this bill goes further and beyond protecting somebody’s faith.”

“Anyone who grew up in [Tasmania] would remember a time when homosexuality was a crime and would remember that the laws that followed to protect Tasmanians were incredibly hard fought for.”

“I’m not prepared to stand by and see our state laws eroded to privilege one group or another. It’s not okay to be cruel, offensive or humiliating just because you can say it with conviction or point to a religious text to back it up.”

“What message are we sending by giving license to those who seek to degrade or belittle, whether intentional or not?”

Labor MP Stephen Jones

I spoke on the Morrison Government's religious discrimination bill and the message we want to send our kids. (1/2) #auspol pic.twitter.com/7FOW2XEJKj — Stephen Jones MP (@StephenJonesMP) February 8, 2022

“Last week my family said farewell to my nephew Ollie. He was just 15 when he took his own life. He was a beautiful, creative, courageous young man. He was loved and accepted by his parents, brothers and friends. His mum and dad are in anguish. We all are. He was gay. He was uncertain about his gender and struggled with his mental health. Now he is gone and we will no longer be able to love him and support him on his journey throughout life. Clearly the love and acceptance of his family and friends was not enough.”

“Earlier today the prime minister said we should exercise our power with love. It is so easy to giggle and dismiss a phrase like that … But I agree. I’m asking the prime minister to reflect on those words as we consider this bill.”

“What message do we want to this parliament to send to these kids. Are they as loved and cherished and respected as every other kid? Surely we aren’t saying to them — it’s OK if you are gay … just as long as we can’t see it.”

“It’s not easy crafting a national story that includes us all — but that’s our job. And that national story must have a place for all of us and all our kids– how we imagine them.”

“But more importantly how they are. If a young kid has the courage to be themselves and own their identity — the least, the very least we can do is say ‘welcome’.”

“There have been too many funerals and too many grieving families. We have in our gift the power to do something.”