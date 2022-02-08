The highly anticipated trial of Northern Territory police officer Zachary Rolfe continued today with the jury viewing police body cam footage from the night 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker was shot to death in 2019.

Rolfe stands accused of the murder of Walker, who died after the officer shot him three times in the remote community of Yuendumu.

Rolfe has pleaded not guilty. Under the territory’s mandatory sentencing laws, Rolfe could face a lifetime behind bars if found guilty and would be unlikely to be eligible for parole for at least 20 years.

Journalist and lawyer Hannah Ryan is on the scene at the NT Supreme Court in Darwin. Yesterday she gave us the key details from day one of the trial — you can catch up on that here — and today again she joined us in a live Twitter Spaces to give us an update on how the trial is progressing on day two.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

Zachary Rolfe trial: day two

Click on the embedded tweet below to listen to a recording of Hannah Ryan recapping day two of the Zachary Rolfe trial on Twitter Spaces.

The trial of Northern Territory Police officer Zachary Rolfe continued today. @HannahD15 was on the scene at the NT Supreme Court to bring us the key points of the murder trial.



Listen here:https://t.co/1nCyHKG1D4 — Crikey (@crikey_news) February 8, 2022 Listen to a live recap of day two of the Zachary Rolfe murder trial.

We’ll be going live again on Twitter tomorrow at 3.30pm AEDT to bring you the key details from day three of the trial. Sign up to get a reminder here.