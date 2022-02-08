The Winter Olympics did it for Seven again -- but narrowly -- and the win came late as MAFS (1.31 million, the highest this season) again snuffled up the best viewers.

The night session managed 10th spot nationally with 813,000 (781,000 for the evening) and 723,000 for the late. That was the night -- Seven’s but not convincing.

Part one of a Four Corners two-parter on the federal political situation managed 557,000 nationally. Low, and a sign viewers are not engaged or interested in politics; it's everywhere at the moment.