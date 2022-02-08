It’s the stuff of a Yes Minister episode. Allegations of files being deleted. Computers taken from offices. Reports to Parliament being changed to improve the government’s performance. Investigations into ministers kept secret. Attempts to have the head of bodies overseeing the government sacked.

These are not accusations being levelled at Joh Bejlke-Petersen’s Queensland. This is Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Queensland, 35 years after Tony Fitzgerald QC and his seminal report rewrote history. And how she handles the swag of complaints about honesty and transparency and accountability will dictate how much of a problem she will face.

These are uncharted waters for this state government. Palaszczuk has not had to deal with accusations directed at her government’s integrity, and that’s been clear in how she’s handled allegations from the state’s former activist, the outgoing integrity commissioner, the former acting legal services commissioner and a senior government adviser.