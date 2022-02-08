With News Corp openly backing Scott Morrison being replaced by either Peter Dutton or Josh Frydenberg, it's worth reflecting on the kind of political party a successor would inherit.

Although Morrison is now a serious burden on the Coalition's electoral hopes and shows no competence or policy substance, the government's problems don't end with him.

There are more minor problems such as the loss of talent in the three years since Malcolm Turnbull was ousted, and poor quality ministerial staff. But the overwhelming problem is serious divisions over fundamental issues.