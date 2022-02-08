This is part two in a series. For the rest of the series, go here.

Exactly how did the Esther Foundation -- a Pentecostal-linked organisation with a history of fundamentalist Christian practices -- end up receiving a $4 million grant, announced personally by Scott Morrison, in the lead-up to the 2019 election?

One clue is that the foundation is in the marginal seat of Hasluck, held by cabinet minister Ken Wyatt. But Crikey's investigation also found a tangled web, with the prime minister and a federal grants program ripe for marginal seats funding rorts at the centre.