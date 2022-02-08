Between now and the election (whenever that is) there will be at most five days on which both houses of federal Parliament are sitting: three this week and two at the end of March. That’s it for the pretence of lawmaking, pretence being the Morrison government’s core skill.

It says much about this government that it has chosen as the two laws it says it really wants to pass bills which have three things in common: they are unnecessary; they will do more harm than good; their real purpose is unrelated to how they are described.

The government might as well have added a third -- its bullshit anti-corruption bill, which if passed would make federal corruption more likely rather than less -- but couldn’t be arsed even pretending to want to meet that 2018-vintage election commitment any more. Instead it will waste its last few days of parliamentary time altogether.