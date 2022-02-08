For more than a week now, the streets around Parliament House have been littered with anti-vax protesters from around the country who have converged on the capital to vent their anger at mandates, COVID restrictions, and the government in general.

But in spite of the sometimes aggressive, conspiratorial tone of the protesters -- some have called for the government to be forcibly removed, and accused politicians of paedophilia -- they have won support from rebels inside Scott Morrison’s Coalition partyroom.

Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick told Crikey he plans to meet with protesters this morning.