Exhibition Park in Canberra hosts car festivals, farmers' markets and book fairs on its expansive grounds. But this week it's been taken over by thousands of protesters rallying against vaccine mandates.

Cars -- many adorned with merchant navy flags, the ​​Aboriginal flag and signs protesting their cause -- are squeezed on to every spare patch of grass, tents and caravans stretching as far as the eye can see.

There’s a community feel. Some campers play live music, others have set up barbecues, and there’s a man selling light-up toys and magician sets. The group is diverse: young and old, a mix of trades and while predominantly white there’s a mix of ethnicities and religions.