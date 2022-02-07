Crikey has been swamped with letters from readers responding to Michael Bradley’s article that the aged care minister needs to resign or be sacked. Almost all of you agree. Here is a selection of your letters. And please keep sending them in to [email protected].
The case against Richard Colbeck
Dr Patricia Rego: Richard Colbeck’s culpable lack of performance as minister for aged care is a reflection not only on himself but also on his boss, Scott Morrison, who apparently believes hundreds of thousands of vulnerable human beings are not important enough for a dedicated ministerial portfolio.
Colbeck had singularly failed in his responsibility to ensure adequate care for the elderly even before COVID struck. Post-COVID, the carnage is manifest. Colbeck has done nothing to increase training, staffing and qualification levels, and has failed to raise employment standards and salaries for aged care workers. He has not even bothered to mount a case on behalf of the workers to the Fair Work Commission.
What those in aged care need and deserve from the minister is competent compassion. His prioritising a three-day visit to the cricket bespeaks not only a dereliction of duty at a critical time, but also a lack of insight and sensitivity to the optics.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
The incompetent, uncaring, overpaid Colbeck cannot be trusted to carry out the duties of minister in such an important portfolio. He should be sacked.
Fiona Underwood: Colbeck is an insult to the aged care sector, Australian voters and humanity at large. Why hasn’t he been sacked?
Kevin McCann: The prime minister set the standards for senior government employees’ job retention when he insisted that Christine Holgate be fired for a minor transgression. Her error of judgment didn’t actually break any rules; it just couldn’t pass the so-called pub test.
On this basis, and almost any other standard one can contemplate, Richard Colbeck does not deserve to stay in his job. If he or Scott Morrison don’t act on this, let’s hope the Tasmanian electorate does.
Joan Christensen: It seems to me the argument on the situation of Richard Colbeck, the allegedly incompetent minister for aged care, is valid. The man does appear incompetent and, worse, appears to have no commitment or interest in the portfolio.
His weak excuses when questioned regarding details of his portfolio have been stunningly facile and without conscience. His statement that the sector is doing well demonstrates a clear lack of the grasp of the situation to the extent of disinterest.
Yes, in my opinion, Richard Colbeck should stand down immediately — or his PM should stand him down (not hopeful that will happen, though). Colbeck must be an embarrassment to the current government — or is it all too witless to notice?
Sally Mair: At no point has either the federal or NSW Coalition governments supported the doctrine of ministerial responsibility. The buck stops nowhere; rather, we’re encouraged to “move on”.
It is truly appalling that such incompetence, ignorance and apparent deceit incurs no penalty. There are so many highly paid MPs to whom this applies.
Colbeck surely should go. I agree with Anthony Albanese that if he doesn’t resign, the PM should sack him as soon as today.
Doug Cox: It’s one thing to have an incompetent individual in charge of a major portfolio with massive budgets. It’s another thing entirely if the individual appears totally lacking in human qualities like empathy. Minister Colbeck’s reported volunteering that 60% of the deceased “were in the absolute last days of their lives” indicates a breathtaking level of callousness.
It echoes the general subtext of the government’s policies and outpourings: old people are no longer of value, choking the health system and are, in aggregate, an expensive burden on the budget. The clear message is don’t get old.
Minister Colbeck must go!
Has something in Crikey got you fired up? Let us know by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Leave a comment
The Scomo mob view: once you get to 65, you are surplus to requirements and therefore dispensable (unless you are an LNP member!)
Then why do the majority of them still vote Tory, and on election day hold onto the Liberal how-to-vote card like it’s Holy Writ?
Colbeck’s uselessness and incompetence are clear and obvious. Yes he must be held accountable.
But so too should the senior bureaucrats running his department, apparently uninterested in their task or in caring for the aged and the aged care staff under their control.
And the long line of ministers before Colbeck .. the dud job no one wanted except for its title and pay
Yes . Would he have to do some meaningful work before the sacking?
If portfolio’s in the Coalition are handed out on merit, I’d definitely loathe to see a Coalition MP who lacks it.
This mob of miscreants have already dug through the bottom of the barrel and yet they keep on digging. It’s not like they are going to find empathy, honesty or integrity. That left the Coalition many years ago.
But Mr Morrison has just said that people in aged care die every day – so why should we worry about it!