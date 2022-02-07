Most voters concluded long ago that Boris Johnson set the rules, broke the rules and lied about doing so. But for now those voters can only fume impotently. There is only one group that has agency in this affair, and that is Conservative MPs.

While the drip-drip-drip of letters is badly damaging to Johnson, most of them either continue to express support for Johnson or are keeping their heads down. That may change, but they -- like us -- are missing something obvious.

There are many dark layers to partygate, but the most significant is largely overlooked. Lurking beneath the drama are revelations about the state of the modern Conservative Party. They have nothing to do directly with the parties and the lying, but they matter at least as much because it is England’s governing party of choice, irrespective of leadership. It rules most of the time. The current parliamentary party is easily pleased.