Another long broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics seemed to give Seven the night: the evening coverage averaged 815,000, the night coverage 791,000 and the late night coverage 776,000. Solid but no lollipop.

However, the games were beaten by the ABC lineup of the 7pm news with 920,000, Muster Dogs with 891,000 and Vera with 871,000, and on Nine 60 Minutes with 1.03 million and Married at First Sight with 1.31 million all proved more watchable for the bulk of viewers up to 9pm. The games coverage only did the job for Seven because it went on for so long.

The 60 Minutes exclusive on the finding of Cleo Smith and the back story in WA averaged 1.03 million nationally and was fourth overall. It beat the games on Seven but had a lead-in from MAFS of 1.13 million, which certainly helped. Not the best result for a huge cheque, reported to be close to $2 million. Great for the parents -- but for Nine?